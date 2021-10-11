iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Position Boosted by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 179.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,643 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 0.5% of Jump Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 26,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Point Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Garrison Point Capital LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter.

IEFA stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $74.07. 7,472,666 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.30 and its 200-day moving average is $75.59. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

