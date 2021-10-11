iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Position Decreased by RKL Wealth Management LLC

RKL Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,234,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,116 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 11.6% of RKL Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $92,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 424.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

IEFA traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $74.07. 7,472,666 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.59. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

