iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Peninsula Wealth LLC

Peninsula Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,750 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 4.3% of Peninsula Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Peninsula Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 837.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,967,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,038,000 after buying an additional 9,797,852 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 11,530,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,188,000 after buying an additional 5,043,303 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,746,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,215,000 after buying an additional 4,924,646 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,169,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,866,000 after buying an additional 3,961,067 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,155,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,961,000 after buying an additional 3,220,692 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $74.07. 7,472,666 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.59. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

