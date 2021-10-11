iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Bought by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 376,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,649 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $28,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFAV. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,134,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,952,000 after buying an additional 912,328 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $54,107,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $20,129,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 161.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 319,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,319,000 after buying an additional 197,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 7,581.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 192,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 190,076 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $75.03. 321,384 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.34. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51.

