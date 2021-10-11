iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Position Increased by Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,009 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc owned approximately 0.36% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $23,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ESGD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,123,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,148,000 after buying an additional 13,608 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.6% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 145,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,669,000 after buying an additional 4,030 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 37.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,591,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,767,000 after buying an additional 430,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ESGD stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $78.49. The company had a trading volume of 7,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,667. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $82.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.73.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.