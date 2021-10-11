iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Stake Lifted by Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 307,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,802 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises 3.1% of Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc owned about 0.15% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $30,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 5,061 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $318,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 322.3% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 14,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 10,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 160.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,328,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,491,000 after buying an additional 8,838,436 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ESGU traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $100.52. 3,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,196. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.26. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $73.57 and a 1 year high of $104.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.319 dividend. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th.

