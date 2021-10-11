iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) by 12,015.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,902,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,886,882 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 5.12% of iShares Global Financials ETF worth $147,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 150.0% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the second quarter worth $42,000.

Get iShares Global Financials ETF alerts:

Shares of IXG stock opened at $81.11 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.08. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $51.51 and a 12 month high of $81.76.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.