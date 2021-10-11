iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Shares Purchased by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,992 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.18% of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF worth $5,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 103.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Infrastructure ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IGF opened at $46.80 on Monday. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 1-year low of $37.82 and a 1-year high of $47.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.37.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.