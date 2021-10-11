iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Shares Bought by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,054 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $2,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF in the second quarter worth about $213,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 220.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:REET traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $27.77. 13,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,419. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.67 and a 200-day moving average of $27.90. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $29.81.

