iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $65.97

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $65.97 and last traded at $65.97, with a volume of 24567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.42.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.11 and a 200 day moving average of $100.30.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JKE. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 381.5% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

