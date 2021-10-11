iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 31.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,192,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 998,201 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.37% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $120,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $96,012,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 351.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,298,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,532 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 421.5% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,182,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $91,273,000. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $84,976,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM opened at $51.04 on Monday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $44.41 and a 1-year high of $58.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.07.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

