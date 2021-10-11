iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM) Sets New 12-Month High at $34.80

iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.80 and last traded at $34.63, with a volume of 92521 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.53.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF by 68.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF in the second quarter valued at about $239,000.

The iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Frontier Markets 100 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will concentrate its investments (that is, hold 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries, which may include large-, mid- or small-capitalization companies, to approximately the same extent that the Underlying Index is concentrated.

