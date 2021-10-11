iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,460,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,207 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 20.70% of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF worth $175,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 963.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 4,277 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $757,000.

KSA stock opened at $42.66 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.15. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF has a 12 month low of $28.17 and a 12 month high of $42.73.

