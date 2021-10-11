iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Purchased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,498 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.06% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $13,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13,323.1% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,016,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,971,962 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,787,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,987 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,361,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,097,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,992 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 8,170,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $948,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,067,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $593,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,485 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

MUB traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $115.66. The company had a trading volume of 11,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,787. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.95. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $114.91 and a 12-month high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.