iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Acquired by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 120.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,901 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up 0.5% of Jump Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $4,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 3,116,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,409,000 after purchasing an additional 629,980 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 9,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 286.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,734,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,673 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 30,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 106,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,797,000 after acquiring an additional 51,652 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $246.95. 1,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,132. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.39. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $180.78 and a fifty-two week high of $255.72.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.