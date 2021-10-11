iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $2,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 646,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,428,000 after purchasing an additional 25,673 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 601,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,793,000 after acquiring an additional 17,063 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 297,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,103,000 after acquiring an additional 8,740 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA raised its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 27.7% in the second quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 285,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,021,000 after acquiring an additional 61,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 228,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,258,000 after acquiring an additional 17,466 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $259.80 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $262.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.98. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $189.92 and a 52 week high of $269.41.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

