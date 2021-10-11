iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Bought by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,176 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $11,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 50.0% during the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

IWV traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $260.26. 219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,510. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $262.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.98. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $189.92 and a 1-year high of $269.41.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

