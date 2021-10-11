iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 5.6% of Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

IVV stock traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $441.24. 188,676 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,337,356. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $323.72 and a fifty-two week high of $456.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $445.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $430.03.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

