iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,847 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 3.8% of Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $127,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $83,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $440.14. The company had a trading volume of 258,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,337,356. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $323.72 and a 12 month high of $456.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $445.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $430.03.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.