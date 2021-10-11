iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Lincoln National Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $65,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $439.10. 321,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,337,356. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $323.72 and a 1 year high of $456.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $445.15 and a 200-day moving average of $430.03.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.