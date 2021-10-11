iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Trimmed by RKL Wealth Management LLC

RKL Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 191,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,898 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 10.4% of RKL Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $82,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 295,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,123,000 after buying an additional 8,847 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Management Group raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 431.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 11,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,993,000 after buying an additional 9,414 shares during the period. Wealthstar Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $643,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,181,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $440.14. The company had a trading volume of 258,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,337,356. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $323.72 and a 1-year high of $456.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $445.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $430.03.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

