iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Bought by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 186,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,558 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $13,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3,401.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 842,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,365,000 after buying an additional 818,514 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,062,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,898,000 after buying an additional 210,305 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7,187.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 199,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after buying an additional 196,654 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,215,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,258,000 after buying an additional 175,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 508.7% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 171,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,507,000 after buying an additional 143,719 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.41. 42,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,097,372. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $55.48 and a 52-week high of $79.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.45.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

