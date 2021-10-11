iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 207,205 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 1,463,039 shares.The stock last traded at $17.70 and had previously closed at $17.51.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the second quarter worth about $43,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 19,306.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 4,350.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

