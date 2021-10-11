iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Acquired by Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 105.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,598 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 11,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,885,000 after purchasing an additional 7,034 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 42,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 79,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 325,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,667,000 after purchasing an additional 14,779 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $127.75. The company had a trading volume of 139,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,302,274. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $123.51 and a 1-year high of $130.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.88.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

