iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 387,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 70,572 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.48% of iShares US Technology ETF worth $38,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IYW. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 38,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $682,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $134,000.

Get iShares US Technology ETF alerts:

iShares US Technology ETF stock opened at $103.09 on Monday. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $72.39 and a 52-week high of $109.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.53.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.