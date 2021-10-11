ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

ISSDY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised shares of ISS A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Danske raised shares of ISS A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of ISS A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ISS A/S in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of ISS A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Get ISS A/S alerts:

OTCMKTS ISSDY traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.85. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,348. ISS A/S has a 52 week low of $6.33 and a 52 week high of $12.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.91.

ISS A/S provides workplace management and facility services. It offers office, hospital, laboratory, food hygiene, hospitality and events cleaning services; and hospitality, catering, fine dining and event catering, and micro-kitchens and vending services, as well as operates restaurants, pop-up or high street concept stores, coffee bars, and power plants.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for ISS A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ISS A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.