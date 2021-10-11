Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $28.68

Shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.68 and last traded at $28.37, with a volume of 527 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ituran Location and Control from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

The firm has a market cap of $665.84 million, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.60.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $67.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.85 million. Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 12.93%. On average, research analysts expect that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.79%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITRN. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Ituran Location and Control in the first quarter worth approximately $277,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 167.5% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 318,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,770,000 after acquiring an additional 199,698 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Ituran Location and Control by 1,640.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 38,550 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 23.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 18,502 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Ituran Location and Control during the first quarter valued at about $393,000. 59.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN)

Ituran Location & Control Ltd. engages in the provision of stolen vehicle recovery, fleet management, and tracking services. It operates through the following segments: Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics Services segment consists predominantly of regionally- based stolen vehicle recovery services, fleet management services and value-added services comprised of personal advanced locater services and concierge services.

