Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Hits New 12-Month High at $64.12

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $64.12 and last traded at $63.98, with a volume of 3308 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.61.

Several research firms have commented on JBL. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.22.

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.21.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. Jabil had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.43%.

Jabil announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 4,485 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.43, for a total transaction of $279,998.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 263,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,421,712.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total transaction of $1,506,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,581 shares of company stock valued at $5,779,840 over the last ninety days. 2.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Jabil by 2.6% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Jabil by 0.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 3.1% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 1.1% in the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 0.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 47,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jabil Company Profile (NYSE:JBL)

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

