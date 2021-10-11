Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) Hits New 1-Year High at $28.50

Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.50 and last traded at $28.43, with a volume of 26857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.75.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JXN shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

About Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN)

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc, Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc is based in LANSING, Mich.

