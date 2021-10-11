Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) Shares Up 0.3%

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL)’s share price shot up 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$37.93 and last traded at C$37.74. 35,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 88,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$37.62.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JWEL. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$38.00 target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jamieson Wellness presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$41.34.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.88, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$36.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$36.24.

Jamieson Wellness Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe Health Solutions Inc brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

