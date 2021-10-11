Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Co. (NYSE:SPFR) Shares Acquired by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Co. (NYSE:SPFR) by 173.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,092,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 692,739 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned 2.53% of Jaws Spitfire Acquisition worth $10,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Jaws Spitfire Acquisition by 333.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,450,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,535,000 after buying an additional 2,653,574 shares during the period. Falcon Edge Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Jaws Spitfire Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $17,420,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Jaws Spitfire Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $15,166,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jaws Spitfire Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $5,821,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jaws Spitfire Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $4,588,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jaws Spitfire Acquisition stock opened at $8.44 on Monday. Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.40 and a fifty-two week high of $12.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.96.

Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Jaws Spitfire Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Company Profile

Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company, formerly known as Spitfire Acquisition Corporation, was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

