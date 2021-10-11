Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.34 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) to report earnings per share of $3.34 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.97 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.06. Jazz Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $4.31 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $14.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.07 to $14.65. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $17.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.54 to $19.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.82. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The firm had revenue of $751.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.19 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.50.

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.71 on Monday, reaching $136.68. 498,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,570. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $136.75 and its 200-day moving average is $160.88. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $126.01 and a one year high of $189.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 143.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.97.

In other news, Director Elmar Schnee sold 1,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $251,328.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total transaction of $297,465.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 307,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,249,812.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,437,379. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $229,646,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 50.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,884,972 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $512,487,000 after buying an additional 967,343 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $136,289,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 714.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 731,707 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,981,000 after acquiring an additional 641,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1,916.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 504,855 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,983,000 after acquiring an additional 479,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

Read More: How to read a candlestick chart



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.