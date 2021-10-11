Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 201,270 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 62,905 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.33% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $35,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,483,479 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $974,084,000 after purchasing an additional 443,420 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,884,972 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $512,487,000 after purchasing an additional 967,343 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $229,646,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,073,360 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $176,428,000 after acquiring an additional 60,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 998,654 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $177,204,000 after acquiring an additional 88,386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of JAZZ opened at $135.97 on Monday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1-year low of $126.01 and a 1-year high of $189.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 143.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.09.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.82. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The firm had revenue of $751.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.19 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total transaction of $297,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,249,812.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total transaction of $856,882.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,437,379 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

JAZZ has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.50.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.