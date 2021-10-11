Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $3.37 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tewari anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $3.37 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $3.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.67 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet cut Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.50.

JAZZ stock opened at $135.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.13, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.97. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $126.01 and a fifty-two week high of $189.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.43 and a 200-day moving average of $161.09.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $751.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.19 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 1.53%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 421.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,598 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total value of $856,882.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,750 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total value of $297,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 307,388 shares in the company, valued at $52,249,812.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,200 shares of company stock worth $1,437,379. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

