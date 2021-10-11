Jefferies Financial Group Boosts KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Price Target to $27.00

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on KEY. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on KeyCorp from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.16 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.84.

NYSE:KEY traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.18. 85,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,059,087. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.98. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $12.12 and a 1 year high of $23.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 30.87%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Jamie Warder sold 3,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $62,146.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. South State Corp acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, First Command Bank lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 111.8% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 2,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

