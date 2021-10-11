Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Biogen in a report issued on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $3.67 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.70. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q1 2022 earnings at $3.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.96 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $18.18 EPS.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on Biogen from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Biogen from $453.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Biogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Biogen in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.18.

Biogen stock opened at $285.83 on Monday. Biogen has a one year low of $223.25 and a one year high of $468.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $318.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $312.15. The company has a market cap of $42.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $1.13. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.26 earnings per share. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

