Jefferies Financial Group Comments on argenx SE’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARGX)

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for argenx in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tewari expects that the company will earn ($4.43) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $362.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for argenx’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($4.94) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($8.49) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($17.57) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($10.95) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.00) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.00 EPS.

ARGX has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of argenx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $332.00 to $351.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of argenx in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of argenx in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Redburn Partners raised shares of argenx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of argenx in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, argenx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.36.

ARGX opened at $295.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.31 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $318.49 and a 200 day moving average of $300.04. argenx has a fifty-two week low of $244.98 and a fifty-two week high of $382.15.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.38) by $5.36. The company had revenue of $320.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.46 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 63.22% and a negative return on equity of 21.19%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,793,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,469,000 after acquiring an additional 871,508 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 110.3% in the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 651,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,058,000 after acquiring an additional 341,605 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 558,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,756,000 after acquiring an additional 215,719 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of argenx in the 1st quarter worth about $51,548,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in argenx by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 454,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,100,000 after buying an additional 151,667 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

