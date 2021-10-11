Jefferies Financial Group Comments on BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BMRN)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tewari anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $77.83 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.90. The stock has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.53. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $71.65 and a fifty-two week high of $92.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $501.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.84 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 3.34%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 10.9% during the third quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,315.8% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 213,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,823,000 after buying an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307.

