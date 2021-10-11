Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Fanuc Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:FANUY)

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Fanuc in a research note issued on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fanuc’s FY2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Get Fanuc alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fanuc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

OTCMKTS:FANUY opened at $20.14 on Monday. Fanuc has a 1 year low of $18.52 and a 1 year high of $28.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.45. The company has a market cap of $40.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.79, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.08.

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fanuc had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 17.09%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter.

Fanuc Company Profile

FANUC Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of computer numerical control (CNC) systems, lasers, robot systems, robomachines, roboshot, robocut and nano robots. It operates through the following divisions: Factory Automation (FA), Robot, and Robomachine. The FA division manufactures CNC systems, CNC servo motors, and lasers.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Fanuc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fanuc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.