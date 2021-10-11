Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Square, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:SQ)

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for Square in a research note issued on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.63 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Square’s FY2025 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company’s revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share.

SQ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oddo Bhf upgraded Square from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Square from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Square from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised Square from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.97.

NYSE:SQ opened at $238.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $109.63 billion, a PE ratio of 209.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $259.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.83. Square has a 12-month low of $151.10 and a 12-month high of $289.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total value of $133,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,194,184. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.98, for a total value of $48,596,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 479,221 shares of company stock worth $121,137,366 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SQ. Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its holdings in shares of Square by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 21,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,227,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Square by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the 3rd quarter worth $240,000. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Square by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 9,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Square by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 6,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 62.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

