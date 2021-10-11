Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Price Target to $139.10

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $146.50 to $139.10 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 125.37% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on DQ. Nomura raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Nomura Instinet raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Daqo New Energy from $52.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.01.

DQ stock traded up $5.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.72. The company had a trading volume of 21,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,640,077. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.64. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.09. Daqo New Energy has a twelve month low of $33.33 and a twelve month high of $130.33.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by ($0.26). Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 38.19%. The business had revenue of $441.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Daqo New Energy will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in Daqo New Energy by 2.1% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 10,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its stake in Daqo New Energy by 0.9% during the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 27,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Daqo New Energy by 136.0% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Daqo New Energy by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Daqo New Energy by 113.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

