Jefferies Financial Group Increases Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Price Target to $60.00

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $29.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 68.40% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PTGX. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $53.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Protagonist Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.78.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of PTGX stock traded up $17.39 on Monday, hitting $35.63. The stock had a trading volume of 797,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,644. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.20 and a 200 day moving average of $36.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.46 and a beta of 1.56. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $50.54.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 299.39% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, insider David Y. Liu sold 14,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $702,889.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTGX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 913,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,662,000 after purchasing an additional 68,195 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Birchview Capital LP bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.