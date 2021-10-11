Jefferies Financial Group Trims Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Target Price to $84.00

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $87.00 to $84.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.35% from the company’s current price.
Shares of NYSE:BOH traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $82.88. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,588. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.50 and its 200-day moving average is $86.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.27. Bank of Hawaii has a 1-year low of $53.00 and a 1-year high of $99.10.
Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $167.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.29 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 15.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOH. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the bank’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 66,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,627,000 after purchasing an additional 11,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 96,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. 71.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Bank of Hawaii
Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.
