Jefferies Financial Group Trims Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Target Price to $84.00

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $87.00 to $84.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.35% from the company’s current price.

Shares of NYSE:BOH traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $82.88. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,588. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.50 and its 200-day moving average is $86.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.27. Bank of Hawaii has a 1-year low of $53.00 and a 1-year high of $99.10.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $167.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.29 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 15.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Mary E. Sellers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.24, for a total value of $421,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,505,881.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Dean Y. Shigemura sold 5,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.94, for a total transaction of $495,455.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $4,548,638. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOH. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the bank’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 66,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,627,000 after purchasing an additional 11,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 96,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. 71.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

