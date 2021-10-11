Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Physicians Realty Trust’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:DOC)

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report released on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.28. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $112.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.37 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on DOC. Raymond James downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Physicians Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.43.

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $18.18 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 58.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $16.48 and a 52 week high of $20.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $190,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 17.2% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 144,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after buying an additional 21,283 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 7.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 506,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,351,000 after buying an additional 36,610 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 42.2% in the second quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 3,465,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000,000 after buying an additional 1,027,795 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.62%.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

