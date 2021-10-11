Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Sculptor Capital Management, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SCU)

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Sculptor Capital Management in a report released on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.49. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sculptor Capital Management’s FY2023 earnings at $4.66 EPS.

Get Sculptor Capital Management alerts:

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $132.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.43 million. Sculptor Capital Management had a return on equity of 142.72% and a net margin of 23.45%.

SCU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Sculptor Capital Management from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Sculptor Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of SCU opened at $27.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.50. Sculptor Capital Management has a fifty-two week low of $10.28 and a fifty-two week high of $28.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 11.55 and a quick ratio of 11.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.30 and its 200-day moving average is $25.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management during the second quarter worth approximately $333,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 1,421.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 165,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 155,033 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 457.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 87,031 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management during the second quarter worth approximately $1,205,000. 20.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This is a boost from Sculptor Capital Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.72%. Sculptor Capital Management’s payout ratio is presently 29.92%.

About Sculptor Capital Management

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a global alternative asset management firm providing investment products in a range of areas including multi-strategy, credit and real estate. The company serves global clients through commingled funds, separate accounts and specialized products. Its distinct investment process seeks to generate attractive and consistent risk-adjusted returns across market cycles through a combination of fundamental bottom-up research, a high degree of flexibility, a collaborative team and integrated risk management.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Sculptor Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sculptor Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.