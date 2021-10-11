Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SHO)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research note issued on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.09. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunstone Hotel Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.94.

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $12.50 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.22. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 1 year low of $7.12 and a 1 year high of $13.74.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.11). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 89.59% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $117.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.92 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,974,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,038,000 after buying an additional 161,084 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 1st quarter worth about $174,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 241,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 36,409 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 255,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 17,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 5,289,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,908,000 after purchasing an additional 390,241 shares during the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

