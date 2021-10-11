Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Travis Perkins plc’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TVPKF)

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Travis Perkins in a research report issued on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Woolf now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.32 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.34. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Travis Perkins’ FY2023 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Travis Perkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

OTCMKTS:TVPKF opened at $18.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion and a PE ratio of 34.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.45. Travis Perkins has a 12 month low of $15.19 and a 12 month high of $19.55.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

