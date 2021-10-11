John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Shares Purchased by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.09% of John Bean Technologies worth $3,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 31.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 22.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 82.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after buying an additional 14,551 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 9.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,252,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,073,000 after buying an additional 111,750 shares during the period.

Shares of JBT opened at $146.39 on Monday. John Bean Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.74 and a fifty-two week high of $161.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $146.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 44.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $475.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.51 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 5.98%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.15%.

In other news, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $331,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $44,949.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,900 shares of company stock valued at $788,329. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on JBT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded John Bean Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on John Bean Technologies from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.20.

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

