John D’Angelo Purchases 200,000 Shares of TZ Limited (ASX:TZL) Stock

TZ Limited (ASX:TZL) insider John D’Angelo bought 200,000 shares of TZ stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.10 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,000.00 ($14,285.71).

John D’Angelo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 14th, John D’Angelo purchased 40,000 shares of TZ stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.10 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of A$4,080.00 ($2,914.29).

About TZ

TZ Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops intelligent devices and smart device systems that enable the commercialization of hardware and software solutions for the management, control, and monitoring of business assets. It offers smart lockers and cabinet security solutions. The company also provides associated value added services.

