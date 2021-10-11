John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $45.10

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $45.10 and last traded at $45.10, with a volume of 90 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.12.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.67 and its 200-day moving average is $40.05.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%.
About John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO)
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of total return consisting of long-term capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on August 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
