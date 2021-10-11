John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $45.10

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $45.10 and last traded at $45.10, with a volume of 90 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.12.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.67 and its 200-day moving average is $40.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,540,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,836,000 after acquiring an additional 74,894 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 289,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,873,000 after acquiring an additional 33,474 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 115.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 14,258 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $391,000. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $324,000. 17.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO)

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of total return consisting of long-term capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on August 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

